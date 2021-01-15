Memorial Hermann's latest COVID-19 vaccination appointments now full

article

After Memorial Hermann opened up an additional 2,000 appointments at our COVID-19 Vaccine Drive-Thru Clinic at NRG Park on Friday evening, the slots are now full.

The spots were added to the schedule for Jan. 16 and Jan. 17.

People who are 65 years of age or older were asked to complete a vaccination verification form to see if they are eligible by clicking here.

If their eligibility was confirmed, a single-use, personalized scheduling link will be emailed to them.

This clinic at NRG Park was available only to pre-registered individuals 65 years of age and older, consistent with the State’s Phase 1B guidance. Vaccine supply is limited and appointments will be scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis until all available appointments are full.

Memorial Hermann has vaccinated a total of approximately 6,300 at its Drive-Thru Clinic since it opened on Thursday morning.

