Memorial Hermann modifies visitor policy to prevent potential spread of COVID-19

Memorial Hermann says it is modifying its visitor policy to further protect the health of patients, employees, the community and to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19.

The visitor policy will be modified across all Memorial Hermann acute-care and rehabilitation hospitals and Convenient Care Centers beginning Tuesday, March 10, at 7 a.m., until further notice.

The modified visitor policy limits the number of visitors per patient, restricts the number of access points and implements screening of all visitors.

Memorial Hermann says the following changes will be made:

• Visitation will be limited to two adult (18 years or older) visitors per patient, per day.

• All visitors and patients, including vendors and contractors, will be screened at designated entry points, including the Emergency Center.

• For patients in isolation, visitation will be limited to one adult (18 years or older) visitor per patient, per day. These visitors will also be required to wear personal protective equipment and will not be permitted to visit common areas within the facility.

The screening process includes a temperature check and questionnaire. Those cleared through the screening process will be given a color-coded wristband which must be worn throughout their visit at the hospital.

Memorial Hermann says visitors who are sick or do not meet screening criteria will not be allowed to enter the facility.

The following facilities are impacted by the modified policy:

• Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center

• Children’s Memorial Hermann

• Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center

• Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital

• Memorial Hermann Cypress Hospital

• Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center

• Memorial Hermann Greater Heights Hospital

• Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital

• Memorial Hermann Pearland Hospital

• Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital

• Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital

• Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital

• Women’s Memorial Hermann Memorial City Hospital

• Women’s Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center

• TIRR Memorial Hermann

• Memorial Hermann Rehabilitation Hospital – Katy

• Memorial Hermann Convenient Care Center in Greater Heights

• Memorial Hermann Convenient Care Center in Katy

• Memorial Hermann Convenient Care Center in Kingwood

• Memorial Hermann Convenient Care Center at Sienna Plantation

• Memorial Hermann Convenient Care Center in Spring

• Memorial Hermann Convenient Care Center in Summer Creek

• Memorial Hermann 24-Hour Emergency Care in The Woodlands