Memorial Hermann closes three 24-hour emergency rooms due to COVID-19 surge

Memorial Hermann has announced they are closing three of their 24-hour emergency rooms due to the COVID-19 surge.



According to a release, the emergency rooms were closed at 5 p.m. on Monday, August 23.



Those locations are:

- Memorial Hermann Convenience Care Center in Kingwood, located at 4533 Kingwood Drive

- Memorial Hermann Convenient Care Center in Spring, located at 7474 N. Grand Parkway West

- Memorial Hermann Convenient Care Center at Sienna, located at 8780 Highway 6, Suite B

Hospital officials said patients who are currently receiving care at any of the emergency rooms listed above will be safely discharged or transferred to another Memorial Hermann facility.

It’s unclear how long the emergency rooms will remain closed.