Memorial Hermann announces vaccine drive-thru clinic at NRG Park

Memorial Hermann Hospital has announced their plans to offer a COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru clinic at NRG Park this week.

According to a release, the clinic will be available only to pre-registered individuals and will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 14 through Sunday, Jan. 17. Vaccination is by appointment only and walk-ins will not be accommodated.

During the clinic, Memorial Hermann will vaccinate approximately 13,000 individuals who are 65 years of age or older, consistent with the state’s vaccination distribution Phase 1B guidelines.

Due to the limited number of vaccines, individuals who do not have an appointment confirmation, or a photo ID that matches the name and date of birth on the appointment confirmation, will not be vaccinated, officials said.

Officials added individuals who have been invited to participate in the event include: active, established Memorial Hermann Medical Group patients 65 years of age and older; individuals who have a relationship with Memorial Hermann and are 65 years of age and older; and members of the general community who are 65 years of age or older.

The hospital said they hope to host more events in the future.