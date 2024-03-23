The Mega Millions jackpot has risen to more than $1 billion after no one took home the top prize in Friday night’s drawing. However, someone who bought a ticket in Texas did win $1 million.

According to the Texas Lottery, the $1 million winning ticket was sold in Creedmor, south of Austin, at Refuel 337 at 4903 FM 1327.

The quick pick ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers but not the Mega Ball number.

The winning numbers for Friday night’s drawing were 3, 8, 31, 35, 44 and Mega Ball 16. The Megaplier option, which would have tripled the prize, was not purchased.

The winner must claim their prize no later than 180 days after the draw date.

The jackpot ahead of Friday night’s drawing was $997 million. The next drawing is Tuesday night with an estimated annuitized jackpot of $1.1 billion and an estimated cash value of $525.8 million.