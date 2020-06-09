MD Anderson Cancer Center says it has a critical need for Type O blood

The coronavirus pandemic has put a strain on the healthcare system, including the parts that aren't even treating COVID-19.

MD Anderson Cancer Center says it has a "critical" need for universal Type-O blood, which is commonly used for transfusions and surgeries.

Unfortunately, the pandemic has been keeping donors away. In the country's western region, which includes Texas, a quarter of blood centers have a day, or less, worth of supply. Another 29% only have up to a two-day supply.

At MD Anderson, a number of procedures have had to be put off because of limited supplies.

"We have to decide who gets blood product and who doesn't," says MD Anderson Dr. Adriana Knopfelmacher, "We have to allocate blood products as best as we can, and that really becomes a challenge."

For potential donors, who are healthy and meet screening requirements, MD Anderson will hold two blood drives at their Holly Hall Street facility, in the coming days. Those interested can click on the links to make an appointment

MD Anderson Blood Drive June 17

MD Anderson Blood Drive June 19