MCSO: Knife-wielding suspect dies after multi-agency shooting in Willis

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says three law enforcement officers from different agencies shot at a suspect who had a knife at a home in Willis. The suspect died at the scene.

Authorities say it started around 9 p.m. Tuesday when a deputy tried to pull over a white Ford Expedition that was speeding, but the driver refused to stop. Multiple agencies responded to assist the deputy, but the suspect vehicle was lost.

MCSO says a Precinct 2 Constable’s Office Deputy checked the registered address for the license plate and found the vehicle at a home in Willis. According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect was identified as 45-year-old Christopher Allan Noe, who was known to have an active felony warrant out of Harris County and caution notes indicating violent tendencies.

Deputies and officers searched the home, but did not locate him. After deputies left the home, they learned that he was in the house and they returned. The sheriff’s office says law enforcement officers saw Noe through the window and entered the house while giving Noe commands to surrender, at which point he produced a knife.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says a Taser was used but was ineffective, and then Noe began advancing toward the officers. According to the sheriff’s office, three officers from different agencies, fearing for their safety, fired their weapons in self-defense as Noe continued to advance toward them.

Medics were called to the scene, and Noe was pronounced deceased.

The officers involved in the shooting were identified as a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputy, a Panorama Village Police Officer, and a Precinct 2 Constable’s Office deputy.

Advertisement

Multiple agencies are investigating the case including the Texas Rangers, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office. An autopsy is also being conducted.