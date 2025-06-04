McDonald's worker dead after argument with manager, manager's brother

The Brief A McDonald's employee was shot and killed after an altercation with his manager and his manager's brother. Police report the three had ongoing issues. Houston police said they did not have a suspect in custody at this time.



A shooting took place at a McDonald's between employees which left one man dead, according to Houston police.

Lieutenant Willkens reported that officers arrived at an apartment complex in the 16400 block of Imperial Valley Drive.

Greenspoint deadly shooting

What we know:

They found a man with several gunshot wounds in his arms and legs. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

According to Lt. Willkens, the victim was an employee at a McDonald's and had an ongoing issue with the manager and the manager's brother.

He walked to the fast food restaurant on his day off and the three men got into a fight, police say. It is believed one of the brother's pulled out a pistol and shot the victim multiple times.

Houston police say the employee ran to apartments nearby for help.

What we don't know:

At the time, it is unsure which of the brothers pulled out a weapon and if charges would be filed.