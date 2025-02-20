McAllen man sentenced to more than 33 years for sexually abusing minors

article

The Brief A 29-year-old McAllen man has been sentenced to more than 33 years in prison. Christian Allen Hanks was convicted of enticement of a minor and production of child sexual abuse material. Hanks will be ordered to register as a sex offender when he completes his prison sentence.



A 29-year-old McAllen man has been sentenced for enticement of a minor and production of child sexual abuse material, according to U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei.

Christian Allen Hanks pleaded guilty on Oct. 15, 2024. He was sentenced on Feb. 19, 2025.

Prison Sentence for Christian Hanks

U.S. District Judge Micaela Alvarez has sentenced Hanks to 33.33 years for enticement of a minor and 30 years for production of child pornography convictions. The court ordered the sentences to run at the same time. He faced up to life in prison for the enticement charge. He received the maximum sentence for the production of child pornography.

During his sentencing, the court noted the repeated nature of the offenses and the degree of manipulation involved in them. Judge Alvarez also said Hanks’ behavior was consistent with that of a sexual predator.

Hanks was also ordered to serve 10 years on supervised release following completion of his prison term. During that time, he will have to comply with numerous requirements designed to restrict his access to children and the internet.

He was ordered to register as a sex offender once he is released from prison.

The backstory:

According to court documents, Hanks recorded himself sexually abusing a 15-year-old girl in December 2023. The investigation revealed years of communication between himself and the minor about further sexual abuse, and requests to abuse the minor and other minor children.

The investigation also revealed Hanks engaged in grooming behavior with another minor victim in Louisiana to entice her to have sex with him. The investigation revealed he had sex with the second minor victim.

He will remain in custody until he is transferred to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility. The facility has not been determined.

What they're saying:

"As the court found, the defendant’s behavior in this case was particularly abhorrent, and deserving of a significant sentence," said Ganjei. "Children deserve to grow up in a safe community, free from the predations of individuals like Hanks. We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to ensure that similar predators are uncovered and prosecuted."

"The conviction and sentencing of this individual today highlights our steadfast dedication to safeguarding our children," said Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations (ICE-HSI) Deputy Special Agent in Charge Mark Lippa. "With the sentence of production of child pornography, ICE-HSI sends a strong message that such reprehensible behavior will not be tolerated. We must remain united in our efforts to protect the safety and well-being of every child."