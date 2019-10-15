Mayor Turner and mayor of New York City bet on ALCS series with tasty local favorites

article

It’s the faceoff of the mayors— of Houston and New York City, that is!

In a tweet on Tuesday, Mayor Sylvester Turner offered up a tasty deal if the Yankees win the American League Championship Series.

“Looks like we have a series between our Houston @astros and a baseball team from New York,” Mayor Turner tweeted. “Let’s make it interesting: I’ve got some @SaintArnold’s Orange Show and stuffed turkey legs from @turkeyleghut that says our ‘stros take the pennant. What say you?"

Mayor Bill de Blasio of New York City responded to the tweet, offering up some tasty Big Apple favorites of his own.

“What say me? I say the @Yankees got this,” he responded. “I’ll put up a dozen cannoli from Madonia Bakery on Arthur Avenue and some of @TheBronxBrewery’s City Island Sour. And I look forward to trying those stuffed turkey legs.”

The Astros and Yankees are currently tied in the ALCS.