Mayor proclaims July 15th Michelle Cummings Day to honor mother killed while dropping son off at naval academy
HOUSTON - Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is offering his condolences to a local family whose mother was killed while dropping her son off at the Naval Academy in Maryland.
A vigil was held Thursday in honor of Michelle Jordan Cummings, who was hit by a stray bullet on June 29th.
During the memorial, Mayor Turner extended his deepest condolences and proclaimed July 15th would be a day to never forget her legacy to the Houston community.
"Cummings was active in our community and enriched the lives of many Houstonians," the Mayor's office said in a statement.
This comes nearly 2 days after authorities released a mugshot of her suspected shooter and charged him with murder.
Mrs. Cummings will be laid to rest in Baton Rouge this weekend.
