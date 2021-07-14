Ceremony of life will be held for naval mom from Houston who was killed in Annapolis

Fellow naval mom and close friend of Michelle Cummings, who was hit by a stray bullet while in Annapolis tells FOX 26, a celebration of life ceremony will be held Thursday at the New Light Christian Center off of Greensmark Drive in Greenspoint.

Shiri Ndang, spoke with FOX 26, but was unwilling to say the suspects name who was taken into custody Wednesday.

Annapolis Police Chief Edward Jackson announced the arrest of 29-year-old Angelo Harrod.

Harrod is now facing multiple charges including, first and second degree murder and is being held without bond.

Shiri Ndang tells us she is filled with emotions over the arrest.

"One of the emotions I had today was hope, this is not going to bring Michelle back but hopefully it can bring some type of peace for Mr. Cummings and his children," said Ndang. "Anger was also one of the emotions."

The Annapolis police chief said during a press conference Wednesday that even though Michelle was not a resident, her death hit the department hard.

"This violence really affected me," said Chief Jackson. "What should have been just a fantastic celebratory time for their family, just turned for the worst due to somebody else’s recklessness."

Ndang says friends from the Naval community are trying to show their support for the family but also give them the needed space.

Michelle will be laid to rest in Baton Rouge this weekend.