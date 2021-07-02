Mayor has had enough of district court judges freeing dangerous criminals from jail with multiple bonds

About 100 people showed up with balloons to remember three family members shot to death Wednesday night in Houston.

The father 35-year-old Gregory Carhee, the mother 29-year-old Donyavia Lagway, and 6-year-old Harmony Carhee were all killed.

Dominque Robins is Lagway’s cousin.

"It’s hard on all of us because we were all really close," she said. "We just want to keep their name alive and celebrate them the right way."

This little boy lost his mother. He wasn’t at home when the gunfire rang out but his 10-year-old sister was. She was shot in the arm.

"He knows that we love him, and we’ve got his back, and we’re going to stick by his side through everything," said Lagway’s cousin Jerickia Woodard.

While the identity of the gunman who murdered the three family members is not known, more than 100 Harris County residents have been killed by repeat violent offenders released from jail on multiple felony or personal recognizance bonds.

"I will say to the judges and others not to put people back on the street who have committed three and four and five felonies, that’s unacceptable," said Mayor Sylvester Turner.

On Thursday, police say 24-year-old Layla Steele was shot to death while having a baby in her arms. The gunman’s baby. That now wanted fugitive was free from jail on seven felony bonds.

"There is no real justification for anybody to be out on five, six, seven felony bonds," Turner said. "Let me just say that too needs to stop."