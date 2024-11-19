Matt Rife coming to Houston: How to get tickets, show dates
HOUSTON - Well-known comedian Matt Rife is bringing laughs to audiences everywhere on his ‘Stay Golden Tour’ in 2025!
Known for his sharp wit and charismatic performances, Rife is scheduled to bring the tour to Houston on March 9, 2025, at the Toyota Center.
The tour is a follow-up to his successful ProbleMATTic World Tour, which sold more than 600,000 tickets in less than 48 hours.
Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app
Tickets will be available starting on Nov. 20 with Artist Presale, and General on-sale begins Nov. 22 at 12 pm. You can visit his website to purchase tickets.
Here are all the stop for Matt Rife's Stay Golden Tour:
Matt Rife: Stay Golden Tour 2025 Dates
- Sat, Mar 08 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
- Sun, Mar 09 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
- Sat, Mar 22 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
- Sun, Mar 23 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
- Sat, Apr 12 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Arena
- Sun, Apr 13 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena
- Sun, May 04 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
- Sat, May 17 – Manchester, NH – SNHU Arena
- Sat, Jun 07 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
- Sun, Jun 08 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena
- Sat, Jun 21 – North Charleston, SC – N. Charleston Coliseum
- Sun, Jun 22 – Birmingham, AL – Coca-Cola Amphitheatre
- Sat, Jul 05 – Honolulu, HI – Blaisdell Arena
- Sat, Jul 12 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater
- Sun, Jul 13 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
- Sat, Jul 19 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- Sat, Aug 09 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
- Sun, Aug 10 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
- Sat, Aug 23 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater
- Sun, Aug 24 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
- Sat, Sep 13 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
- Sun, Sep 14 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
- Sat, Sep 27 – Austin, TX – ACL Live
- Sat, Oct 18 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
- Sun, Oct 19 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
- Sat, Nov 08 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
- Sun, Nov 09 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
- Fri, Nov 28 – Hershey, PA – Giant Center
- Sat, Nov 29 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
- Sun, Dec 14 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center
- Wed, Dec 31 – Boston, MA – TD Garden