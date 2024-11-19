Well-known comedian Matt Rife is bringing laughs to audiences everywhere on his ‘Stay Golden Tour’ in 2025!

Known for his sharp wit and charismatic performances, Rife is scheduled to bring the tour to Houston on March 9, 2025, at the Toyota Center.

The tour is a follow-up to his successful ProbleMATTic World Tour, which sold more than 600,000 tickets in less than 48 hours.

Tickets will be available starting on Nov. 20 with Artist Presale, and General on-sale begins Nov. 22 at 12 pm. You can visit his website to purchase tickets.

Here are all the stop for Matt Rife's Stay Golden Tour:

Matt Rife: Stay Golden Tour 2025 Dates