Matagorda County has announced a voluntary evacuation for its coastal regions on Friday.

The notice is effective immediately and includes the areas of Sargent, Matagorda, and the waterfront of the City of Palacios. The voluntary evacuation decision follows the Hurricane and Storm Surge Watch issued from the mouth of the Rio Grande to Sargent, Texas.

Residents in these areas are advised to consider relocating to safer locations due to the potential risk of floodwaters, which could make it difficult or impossible to leave their homes. Those opting to stay should prepare to shelter in place for several days.

The voluntary evacuation also includes owners of high-profile vehicles such as RVs, boats, and large vehicles, which are particularly vulnerable to high winds. These vehicles must be moved out of the affected areas by 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 6. It is crucial to keep the roadways clear for public evacuation as wind speeds increase along the coast.

Residents are urged to take the necessary precautions and stay informed about further updates from local authorities.