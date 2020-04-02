Matagorda Co. issues mandatory shelter in place

article

A mandatory shelter in place order has been issued by Matagorda County Judge Nate McDonald, becoming the strictest order in the greater Houston area.

In an order issued on Thursday, the judge says that since COVID-19 is so easily transmitted and the spread must be slowed, a mandatory shelter in place was issued to protect vulnerable populations. It will take effect on April 2 at 2:15 p.m. and will extend until further notice.

The order requires all individuals in Matagorda County to shelter in place, except for essential activities and work.

The full order listing essential activities can be read in its entirety below.

