Marvin Harrison Jr. to play for Texans vs. Jaguars in London, DeMeco Ryans says

The Brief Marvin Harrison Jr. Will Play in London: Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans confirmed that newly acquired wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. will suit up and play Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium. Late-Night Playbook Prep: Following his trade from the Arizona Cardinals, Harrison stayed up late working through the playbook with assistant wide receivers coach Tyron Carrier to get up to speed quickly. Seamless Integration: Ryans commended Harrison's work ethic and attentiveness, noting that his preparation allowed him to jump right into practice and integrate seamlessly with the offense.



Newly acquired wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. will make his Houston Texans debut on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, head coach DeMeco Ryans announced.

"Marvin will play," Ryans confirmed during his press conference.

Hit the Ground Running

The announcement comes after Harrison joined the team for practice this week following a blockbuster trade with the Arizona Cardinals.

Harrison hit the ground running in Houston, immediately spending extra time after hours with assistant wide receivers coach Tyron Carrier to get caught up on the playbook.

Houston Texans acquire WR Marvin Harrison Jr.

"Marvin did a really good job today getting acclimated," Ryans said. "His first night here, he was with our assistant wide receiver coach, Coach TyQuan, and they were grinding.

They were working late at night, in the playbook grinding, and that allowed him to get a day ahead so he was able to go out today and fit right in seamlessly."

Focus on Work Ethic

Ryans praised Harrison's work ethic and focus as he prepares for his first game action in a Texans uniform.

"Getting a player caught up isn't hard when the player is attentive and locked in on getting the details down," Ryans added. "Everything I've heard about him, he's a hard worker.

That was the message that kept reverberating as we asked different people about him, and it showed today at practice."

Reunited Across the Pond

Houston acquired the former No. 4 overall pick earlier this week in exchange for draft compensation, reuniting Harrison with his former Ohio State teammate, quarterback C.J. Stroud.

The Texans now head across the Atlantic for their International Series matchup against their AFC South rivals.