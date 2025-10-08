Five Houston middle school students hospitalized for heat illnesses following evacuation for reported gas leak

The Brief Officials confirm a middle school on Market Street was evacuated due to a gas leak. Some students experienced heat-related illnesses while outside the building. Five students were treated and released.



Five students at a Houston middle school were sent to a hospital after suffering from heat-related problems during an evacuation.

Houston: Middle school students hospitalized

What we know:

According to Houston Fire officials, a gas leak was reported at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at McReynolds Middle School on Market Street.

The school was evacuated while CenterPoint was working on the leak.

Some students reportedly experienced heat-related illnesses while they were outside.

According to Houston ISD Central Division Chief, Dr. Daniel Soliz, five students were hospitalized for heat-related symptoms. They have been treated and returned home.

They also clarified that the illnesses were not related to the gas leak.

Houston ISD said the building was later deemed safe to re-enter. The evacuation lasted about 1.5 hours before classes resumed.

What we don't know:

No information is available about the gas leak.

Statement from HISD Central Division Chief:

What they're saying:

Chief Soliz reportedly sent the following statements to families of the middle school:

McReynolds Families,

We want to thank you for your patience and support as we worked to keep your children safe during today's mandatory evacuation.

Students and staff remained outside for about an hour and a half while first responders and District personnel worked to ensure the building was safe to reenter following a suspected gas leak.

During that time, five students were transported for medical attention after experiencing heat-related symptoms. All five students were treated and are back with their families.

Our top priority is always the safety and well-being of our students and staff. In any situation requiring an evacuation or emergency response, we will work to ensure families receive timely communication and that students have access to safe, cool spaces when outside for extended periods.

We appreciate the quick response from our campus team and the Houston Fire Department.