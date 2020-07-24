MAP deputy's truck rear-ended while providing traffic control for accident

article

Authorities say a deputy with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office’s Motorist Assistance Program was providing traffic control for an accident when another driver crashed into the back of his pickup truck.

The crash occurred in the westbound lanes of the 610 North Loop at Ella around 10:18 p.m. Thursday.

The sheriff’s office says the deputy was assisting HPD with another accident and had his truck parked to block traffic with emergency equipment on.

Deputies say another driver rear-ended the deputy’s pickup truck.

The deputy was taken to hospital and is said to be in good condition.

The sheriff’s office says the driver that crashed into the deputy was uncooperative, and they believe intoxication could be a factor.