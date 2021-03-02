Many Houston-area school districts still requiring masks despite Governor's announcement

article

In light of the announcement from Texas Governor Greg Abbott to lift the statewide mask mandate next Wednesday, many Houston-area school districts are still requiring masks for their students.

The Texas Education Agency tweeted out on Tuesday, "Governor Abbott’s Executive Order (GA-34) takes effect next Wed., March 10, 2021. Updated public health guidance from TEA will be coming this week."

Here's a list of the school districts who have sent out statements:

Aldine ISD

"Governor Greg Abbott announced today that he is lifting statewide mandates that relate to COVID-19, effective Wednesday, March 10, 2021. All safety protocols, including the wearing of face coverings, social distancing, and frequent hand washing, will remain in effect in Aldine ISD schools and facilities until further classification is obtained."

Bay City ISD

"At this time, we will continue to practice our COVID-19 prevention guidelines until we learn more information."

Brazosport ISD

Gov. Abbott rescinded his exec. order related to masks, effective 3/10/21. BISD will be working with the Texas Education Agency for guidance for public schools & will communicate with our parents, students and staff as soon as we can. For more info, click here.

Conroe ISD

"In light of Governor Abbott’s announcement, Conroe ISD is seeking additional guidance from the TEA regarding safety measures and health standards in place. All safety protocols will remain in effect in Conroe ISD schools and facilities until further clarification is obtained."

Clear Creek ISD

"This afternoon Governor Abbott issued Executive Order (GA-34) "lifting the mask mandate in Texas and increasing capacity of all businesses and facilities in the state to 100 percent," effective at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, March 10. The Executive Order notes that "Public schools may operate as provided by, and under the minimum standard health protocols found in, guidance issued by the Texas Education Agency."



We anticipate that the Texas Education Agency will release additional guidance on this topic, possibly as early as later this week. At this time, all current CCISD public health protocols will remain in effect at CCISD facilities and during CCISD events. For information on CCISD’s current health and safety protocols, please visit www.ccisd.net/covid19. We greatly appreciate students, staff and parents acting in accordance with these protocols.



We will provide additional updates on this topic as more information becomes available."

Fort Bend ISD

"Fort Bend ISD will continue to require masks and facial coverings in all schools and District facilities, following today’s announcement that the Governor is lifting the statewide mandate effective March 10, 2021. The District will continue this requirement until it can further review guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Fort Bend County health officials, and the District’s medical advisor.



The overall health and safety of the community remains a priority, and District leadership is aware that not all employees have had the opportunity to be vaccinated. Retaining the mask mandate will ensure a safe learning environment for all students, teachers and staff.



FBISD continues to work with local COVID-19 vaccine providers to ensure that all staff eligible for vaccination in groups 1A and 1B according to the State’s phased vaccine distribution. The District also continues to advocate for the State to include educators and school staff among the priority groups for vaccination."

Houston ISD

"The Houston Independent School District (HISD) is aware of Governor Greg Abbott’s announcement to lift the statewide mask mandate. HISD will continue to require all students, staff, and visitors to wear masks on district property and at district events. This requirement is consistent with the advice of health professionals and guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Additionally, HISD will continue to follow the guidelines of its Communicable Disease Plan for the safety of all of our students and staff at all HISD campuses and district buildings, including practicing physical distancing. For more information on HISD’s safety measures, please visit www.HoustonISD.org/CDP."

Katy ISD

"The District is aware of today’s Executive Order pertaining to the opening of Texas. With regard to schools, the Order indicates that "public schools may operate…under minimum standard health protocols found in guidance from the Texas Education Agency (TEA)." Katy ISD continues to follow TEA’s guidance concerning school COVID-19 safety practices which include the wearing of masks, frequent hand washing, and social distancing to mitigate the spread and protect the health and safety of students and staff."

Klein ISD

"This afternoon, Governor Abbott issued Executive Order GA-34 rescinding the statewide mask mandate and opening Texas businesses to 100% capacity effective next Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Klein ISD is currently reviewing the Executive Order and seeking guidance from the Texas Education Agency (TEA). As we have done so successfully all school year, Klein ISD will continue to follow current TEA health and safety guidance. All safety protocols will remain in effect until further clarification is obtained. Klein ISD thanks our school community for your continued patience and understanding."

La Porte ISD

"Earlier today, Gov. Greg Abbott announced the he will lift a statewide mask mandate, effective March 10. We certainly respect the governor's authority in this matter. For this reason, we are reviewing his order and awaiting guidance from the TEA before deciding how to best move forward in La Porte ISD. We will communicate our plan to you as it unfolds."

Lamar CISD

"Today, Gov. Greg Abbott announced he’s lifting the statewide mask mandate effective March 10, 2021.At this time, Lamar CISD is not adjusting any COVID-19 safety protocols, including the requirement to wear face coverings in all facilities. More info.

Magnolia ISD

"We are aware of Governor Abbott’s new Executive Order. TEA will be issuing new guidance this week. Until then, our safety protocols will remain in effect. We will send updates as quickly as decisions are made. Thank you for your patience."

Splendora ISD

"Today, Governor Abbott announced that the statewide mask order will be rescinded on Wednesday, 3/10. We are waiting for further guidance from Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath regarding our safety protocols and will share that information as soon as we receive it."

Spring ISD

"Spring ISD is aware of GOv. Abbott's decision to lift the mask mandate and some other COVID-19 restrictions. We're still evaluating how this decision, which doesn't go into effect until March 10, will impact school district operations. Our priority will remain the health and safety of our students, staff and families as we await additional guidance from the TEA and our county health officials. We pledge to keep everyone updated as we learn more."

Texas City ISD

"Even though Governor Abbott has rescinded the statewide mask mandate effective 3/10/21, TCISD will continue our current mitigation efforts and protocols that have been in place this school year, which includes wearing masks per CDC guidance. TEA should provide more info later."

Texas Southern University

"Texas Southern University is aware of Governor Abbott’s executive order to end the statewide mask mandate and for businesses to open at one hundred percent capacity in Texas, effective March 10th.

As permitted within the executive order, TSU will continue with the established Return To Tigerland protocols and procedures for Phase 2. Facial coverings, social distancing, temperature checks, and daily COVID questionnaires will be maintained for all campus buildings.

Remember to show that Tigers Care by being mindful of your fellow Tigers in your behavior and actions, on and off campus. Your compliance and cooperation are appreciated. "

Tomball ISD

"As a District, for now, we will continue to operate under all current TEA health and safety guidelines until further notice."

Waller ISD

"Today, Governor Abbott announced that he is rescinding the statewide mask mandate effective Wednesday, March 10 and many are wondering what this means for schools. Texas public school districts are overseen by the Texas Education Agency (TEA). At this time, Waller ISD and all other Texas public schools are awaiting updated COVID-19 guidance from TEA. Until then, we will continue to follow the protocols that have helped protect our WISD family members all school year. Please know that the health and safety of our staff and students is our highest priority. When updates from the TEA are made available, we will provide additional information to you. Thank you for your continued patience, understanding, and support as we work through this information." - Superintendent Kevin Moran

Willis ISD

"Today Governor Abbott announced an executive order regarding masks which goes into effect March 10, 2021. We are requesting additional guidance from TEA regarding safety measures in schools. All current safety protocols will remain in effect until further info. is obtained."

Varnett Public Schools

"In response to Governor Greg Abbott’s announcement to lift the statewide mask mandate, The Varnett Public Schools will continue to follow all COVID-19 safety protocols until further clarification is received from the Texas Education Agency."