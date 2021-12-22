Many retailers offer same-day delivery for last minute shoppers

Procrastinators, you can relax. You’re not out luck if you're just starting gift shopping. Several retailers are offering same delivery through Friday, the day before Christmas.

Those recommended shipping deadlines have come and gone. But retailers are ready for last-minute shoppers who want to shop online.

"It’s a combination of these actual retailers filling these same-day orders, as well third party services, like Instacart and Shipt," said Kristen McGrath with BlackFriday.com.

Retailers aren't offering every item for same-day delivery. But if they have it in stock in a store near you, you might be in luck.

Here's the rundown from BlackFriday.com:

Amazon offers free same-day delivery to Prime Members in certain ZIP codes who spend at least $35 on qualifying products. You’ll know something is a "qualifying product" if it’s marked with "Prime FREE Same-Day Delivery." If you want to get your items the same day, you’ll have to order by the cutoff time.

Bed Bath & Beyond has also gotten in on same-day delivery. Thanks to its delivery partners, Bed Bath & Beyond is offering same-day delivery to customers for a flat fee of $9.99.

Best Buy allows you to get same-day delivery seven days a week if you order eligible products by 5 p.m. local time, 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Big Lots is offering same-day delivery at select stores. This type of delivery is available on thousands of items, including furniture. You just pay a tiered, flat-rate fee based on order size and content.

Bloomingdale's offers same-day delivery through its partnership with DoorDash on qualifying purchases if you place your order before 12 p.m. ET. This service is the cost of standard shipping plus a $20 fee.

Costco allows you to get same-day delivery through Instacart when you spend at least $35 on groceries and household supplies.

GameStop has same-day delivery when you shop at GameStop.com or on the GameStop App. You simply pick the items that you want and choose Deliver Today. Then, choose your delivery address and you’re all set. You just need to place your order no later than three hours before the store’s closing time.

Macy’s offers same-day and next-day delivery on certain items through its partnership with DoorDash, which you can find by looking for a special icon when online shopping. If your order qualifies for free standard shipping, you’ll pay a $15 fee. Otherwise, you can expect to pay $25.95.

Office Depot & OfficeMax has same-day delivery in select markets. Just check out before 5 p.m. and select same-day delivery. This service is available for just $15.

PetSmart partnered with DoorDash to offer same-day delivery services to most areas in the United States. Orders must be made before 3 p.m. ET.

Sephora is making it easier to get its beauty, skincare and wellness products with same-day delivery through its partnership with Instacart.

Target brings you same-day delivery on your favorite products and brands with help from Shipt. In fact, you can get your order as soon as one hour after placing it.

Walmart offers same-day delivery, and it’s called Express Delivery. You’ll get your order in two hours or less when you select this delivery option at checkout. Keep in mind that express fees do apply.

"In the app, you’ll be able to filter it by same-day delivery eligible items. That’s what’s going to tell you what’s going to be available to you in zipcode," explained McGrath.

In order to get an item the same day, you must place your order before the store's listed cut-off time, and there may be quantity limits.

While some retailers offer free same-day shipping with a promo code, or if you spend over a certain amount, such as $35, others charge fees.

"These fees can range anywhere from $5 to around $12, depending on where you are, and how much your ordering," said McGrath.

Some offer free delivery if you join their membership program for an annual fee.

But if you want to avoid fees, some of these retailers offer free same-day store pickup.

"Yes, it’s a drive to the store. But they’ll often load things into your car for free and most of those services don’t cost anything except the cost of the item," said McGrath.