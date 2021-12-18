Where to find last-minute Christmas gifts; plus holiday shipping deadlines

Were you one of the 150 million shoppers trying to get holiday gifts on Super Saturday?

You probably noticed, whether in stores or online, popular items are hard to find due to this year's shipping delays.

Adobe Digital Price Index reports shoppers are seeing the words "out-of-stock" three times more often than a pre-pandemic year.

If you're striking out trying to find popular items from retailers, you might try re-selling sites, such as OfferUp, Poshmark, Facebook Marketplace, or eBay.

You will likely pay more, but may find what you're looking for.

If you're still striking out, gifts of experiences are very popular this year, and you don't have worry that a package won't arrive on time.

This includes tickets to movies or the theater, and subscription boxes or services, such as fitness items from FabFitFun, or Bespoke Post, which introduces you to a new hobby or thing each month.

Gift cards are also very popular. An added bonus: gift cards to local restaurants can help to keep them in business after what's been another tough year.

To get your packages under the tree on time, here are the holiday shipping deadlines:

USPS Priority Express is Wednesday, December 22

UPS is Thursday, December 23

FedEx can do same day delivery on Friday, December 24

But be prepared to pay more for rushed delivery.