Many questions swirl around how Texas schools will reopen this fall

On Thursday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott reportedly told lawmakers in a phone call that students will soon be able to return to class.

Many questions still remain, but the move would allow schools to re-open this fall.

Texas State House Representative Gene Wu (D-137) was in Thursday’s phone call. According to Rep. Wu, he has some questions and concerns.

“What are we going to do about special needs kids?” said Wu. “Or, what about kids immune-compromised? There’s just a lot of unanswered questions right now.”

Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath provided the written statement below.

“It will be safe for Texas public school students, teachers, and staff to return to school campuses for in-person instruction this fall,” said Morath. “But there will also be flexibility for families with health concerns so that their children can be educated remotely, if the parent so chooses. Detailed guidance on what this will look like will be issued by TEA early next week.”

“From what I understood in the call, the state would not require schools to have around-the-clock masks, but the TEA will allow individual school districts to make their own policies,” said Rep. Wu.

Many parents on social media seem divided on the issue.

In the comments for one of our posts on Facebook, one parent responded, “We can’t stay sheltered forever. This isn’t going away. My kids will be attending school in the fall.”

In contrast, another parent posted, “No I don’t agree with sending my kids back to school, my 7-year-old has a weak immune system and I have health problems too.”

On Thursday, we spoke to Dr. Joseph Varon from Houston’s United Memorial Medical Center about the risks associated with opening schools. Dr. Varon has been treating COVID-19 patients for months.

“The more we force to do things faster, the more this is going to linger,” said Dr. Varon. “If things continue to be the way they are at the present time, I’m not sure that having people together, close to each other, is a good idea.”

More details about Texas schools re-opening are expected to be announced next week.