Man's body found behind his burned out pick-up truck in Liberty County, officials say

Authorities in Liberty County are piecing together how a man's body ended up behind his truck before it was set ablaze Saturday night.

Deputies say they were called out to east Liberty County, just north of Rye, Texas where a pick-up truck was up in flames. That's when firefighters uncovered an unidentified man's body behind what was later determined to be his truck.

Investigators are now working to follow leads and find out what caused his death, which they believe is murder, and how he was left behind his truck.

The victim's name has not been released by officials, at this time, nor was any other information available.

Additionally, authorities are asking the public to come forward with any information to help assist with the case by calling the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 336-4500 or the Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP where a cash reward could be possible for information leading to an arrest of the person or persons responsible for this murder.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated once more information is available.

