Manhunt underway for killer in Fort Bend Co. after man's body found with multiple gunshot wounds

Sugar Land
crime scene tape (Photo: OnScene)

SUGAR LAND, Texas - A man is dead, and authorities are looking for his killer in Fort Bend County after what seems to have stemmed from a heated dispute between the two. 

Deputies with the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office were called out to Charlo Boxing & Fitness Club on Hwy 6 south, where they found the unidentified victim with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Sheriff Eric Fagan says the victim and the suspect, identified as Charles Minifee, seem to have had an ongoing dispute with one another when things got heated again.

Only this time, the suspect took out a gun and started shooting before leaving the scene.

Because officials have a positive ID on who they’re looking for, Sheriff Fagan says it’s only a matter of time before they take him but also encouraged the suspect to surrender himself. 

"Mr. Minifee, if you’re out there and you hear this, please turn yourself in," he said. 

The sheriff also encouraged anyone who has information on his whereabouts, to please reach out to FBCSO immediately as he is considered armed and dangerous.

