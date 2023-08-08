Expand / Collapse search
Mandito's Tex-Mex - HRW

By
Published 
Houston Restaurant Weeks
FOX 26 Houston

Houston - The casual cousin to Armandos, Mandito's offers both lunch and dinner menus for the 2023 Houston Restaurant Weeks. Ruben Dominguez and Katie Stone visit with corporate Chef Zac Lennox who shares some of the special menu items.

Manditos- HRW

Manditos in Bellaire just opened this past Spring so this is their 1st time participating in HRW. A casual cousin of Armandos, (one of Houston's oldest upscale Tex-Mex restaurants), Manditos is offering a 2-course $25 lunch and a 3-course $39 dinner. Corporate Chef Zac Lennox takes Katie and Ruben through some of the delicious options for HRW diners. - - - More videos and more information at kriv.fox/hrw - - - Tune in to Houston's Morning Show every Tuesday and Thursday at 8AM and 9AM to see more restaurant previews throughout August. - - - Watch FOODIES & FRIENDS - Mondays, Wednesdays at Fridays LIVE at 3PM as Ruben and Katie sit down with local chefs and feature HRW menus and dishes, streaming on fox26houston.com

HRW MENU

Mandito's Tex-Mex

5101 Bellaire Blvd

713-590-7333

Open Sunday - Thursday 11 am - 10 pm  Friday & Saturday 11 am - 11 pm

Restaurant Website

Everything you want to know about Houston Restaurant Weeks 2023

 For each brunch and lunch meal sold from the HRW menu, restaurants donate $3. 00 to the Houston Food Bank. The donation for the $39 dinner menu is $5, and the donation for the $55 dinner is $7.

 Tune in to Houston's Morning Show every Tuesday and Thursday at 8 AM and 9 AM to see more restaurant previews throughout August.

Watch FOODIES & FRIENDS - Mondays, Wednesdays at Fridays LIVE at 3 PM as Ruben and Katie sit down with local chefs and feature HRW menus and dishes, streaming on fox26houston.com

Every day log on to the HRW Instagram account for a chance to win a $100 gift card from one of the participating HRW restaurants. You get a new chance every day throughout Houston Restaurant Weeks  @houstonrestaurantweeks