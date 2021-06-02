Man wounded after several rounds fired at NE Houston gas station

article

Police say someone in a car fired more than a dozen rounds at a northeast Houston gas station, wounding a man who was in front of the store.

The shooting occurred around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday at a gas station near Little York and Cheeves.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Polices say quite a few people were outside of the store prior to the shooting.

A witness told police that two males in a silver Toyota sedan drove up, and someone in the car tried to fire a rifle, but it didn’t work.

The car reportedly left and then came back. Police say this time someone opened fire outside of the store.

Police say at least 15 shots were fired, striking the store and some vehicles.

According to police, the man who was shot in the leg was standing in front of the store. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Police are searching for the vehicle involved in the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call HPD Major Assaults.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP