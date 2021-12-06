Man, woman wounded in shooting at Dickinson home
DICKINSON, Texas - Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting at a home in Dickinson on Sunday night.
Police responded to a shooting call around 8:19 p.m. in the 1200 block of Pin Oak Drive near Oak Drive.
When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds. They were both taken to the hospital in unknown condition.
The suspect was detained, Dickinson police said.
The investigation into the shooting remains active.
