Man, woman wounded in shooting at Dickinson home

Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting at a home in Dickinson on Sunday night.

Police responded to a shooting call around 8:19 p.m. in the 1200 block of Pin Oak Drive near Oak Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds. They were both taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

The suspect was detained, Dickinson police said.

The investigation into the shooting remains active.

