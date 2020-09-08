Man, woman shot at apartment in north Harris County

article

The sheriff’s office is investigating a shooting that left two people injured at an apartment complex in north Harris County.

Deputies and EMS responded to the shooting in the 900 block of Cypress Station around 10:30 p.m. Monday.

When they arrived, they found a woman and a man who had both been shot. They were taken to the hospital.

The man was last reported to be in critical but stable condition, and the woman was in stable condition.

A description of a suspect has not been released. The investigation is ongoing.

