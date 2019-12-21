Man who may have shot barbershop employee over son's haircut identified: HCSO
HOUSTON - A male employee at a barbershop in Katy was shot by a customer, Harris County deputies say.
According to HCSO, the incident happened at a barbershop in the 23900 block of Franz Road. The customer was allegedly arguing over a haircut that the barber gave his son.
The customer then fled the scene in a vehicle that may have been a four-door sedan, possibly a Honda Accord.
The victim was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.
Investigators have identified a man they believe was involved in the shooting. As of now, no charges have been filed, but they are asking that he contact deputies directly at 832-927-1261 to tell them his version of what transpired.