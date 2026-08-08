Man in wheel chair hit, killed by car while crossing street in SE Houston

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The Brief Police said a man in a wheelchair was hit and killed by a vehicle while attempting to cross the street in southeast Houston Friday night. The collision happened around 10 p.m. Friday at Telephone Road and Westover Street. Police said the man was in the crosswalk when he was struck by a small white sedan that did not remain at the scene.



Houston police said a man in a wheelchair was killed Friday night after being hit by a vehicle while in a southeast Houston crosswalk.

What we know:

Police said the man, who appeared to be in his 70s, was attempting to cross Telephone Road at a crosswalk when he was hit by a car around 10 p.m. Friday. The man was taken to an area hospital where he pronounced dead.

The car was described as a small white sedan. Police said the driver did not stay at the scene. Investigators are looking at surveillance footage in the area.

What we don't know:

The victim's name has not yet been released.

Police did not release any suspect information other than a description of the car.