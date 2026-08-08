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Man in wheel chair hit, killed by car while crossing street in SE Houston

By
FOX 26 Houston
Houston
Published August 8, 2026 9:28 AM CDT
Published August 8, 2026 9:28 AM CDT
article

The Brief

    • Police said a man in a wheelchair was hit and killed by a vehicle while attempting to cross the street in southeast Houston Friday night.
    • The collision happened around 10 p.m. Friday at Telephone Road and Westover Street.
    • Police said the man was in the crosswalk when he was struck by a small white sedan that did not remain at the scene.

HOUSTON - Houston police said a man in a wheelchair was killed Friday night after being hit by a vehicle while in a southeast Houston crosswalk.

What we know:

Police said the man, who appeared to be in his 70s, was attempting to cross Telephone Road at a crosswalk when he was hit by a car around 10 p.m. Friday. The man was taken to an area hospital where he pronounced dead.

The car was described as a small white sedan. Police said the driver did not stay at the scene. Investigators are looking at surveillance footage in the area.

What we don't know:

The victim's name has not yet been released.

Police did not release any suspect information other than a description of the car.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Houston Police Department.

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