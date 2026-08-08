Man in wheel chair hit, killed by car while crossing street in SE Houston
HOUSTON - Houston police said a man in a wheelchair was killed Friday night after being hit by a vehicle while in a southeast Houston crosswalk.
What we know:
Police said the man, who appeared to be in his 70s, was attempting to cross Telephone Road at a crosswalk when he was hit by a car around 10 p.m. Friday. The man was taken to an area hospital where he pronounced dead.
The car was described as a small white sedan. Police said the driver did not stay at the scene. Investigators are looking at surveillance footage in the area.
What we don't know:
The victim's name has not yet been released.
Police did not release any suspect information other than a description of the car.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Houston Police Department.