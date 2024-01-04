Man wanted in Pearland for stalking, considered 'armed and dangerous'

Pearland police are asking for help finding Victor Ferman who is wanted for stalking.

Ferman, 20, is said to be homeless according to police but is often seen in League City, Pearland, and Houston. He is wanted on an $80,000 bond and is believed to be in the Pearland area.

Police say he was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a black t-shirt, and a black hat, and he possibly shaved his head.

Victor Ferman (Courtesy of Pearland Police Department via Facebook)

Ferman is considered to be armed and dangerous, according to the Pearland Police Department.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Pearland PD at 281-997-4100, League City Police Detective Bell at 281-554-1904, or League City Police Department at 281-332-2566.