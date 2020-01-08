Man wanted for robbing 80-year-old woman in north Houston

Police need help to identify a man who was caught on video knocking an 80-year-old woman to the ground while robbing her in north Houston.

The robbery occurred on November 25 as the woman was walking to the metro rail line in the 300 block of Erin Street.

The woman told police that an unknown male suddenly ran up behind her and forcibly grabbed her purse, causing her to fall and hit her face on the ground.

Surveillance video shows the man — wearing a black shirt, pants and a red cap — get out of an SUV, run at the woman, and then run back to his vehicle.

Information on the suspect's identity can be reported to Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.

The vehicle appears to be a light-colored 2007 to 2011 Cadillac Escalade with damage to the left side of the bumper and missing center wheel caps on the driver’s side vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case.

