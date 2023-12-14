Luis Lara, 30, is wanted by Houston Police Department's Special Victims Division and Crime Stoppers for sexual assault of a minor (14-17).

According to officials, police responded to a call about a child being assaulted on the 3200 Block of Louisiana St. While investigating, police were told by the victim that Lara sexually assaulted them.

Police described Lara as a Hispanic male, standing at 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 225 lbs. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

Crime Stoppers urge the public to come forward with any information regarding the whereabouts of Lara. If you have any information related to this case, please contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging &/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.