Harris County Sheriffs are looking for a man suspected of shooting a man while he was walking to his car on 14180 State Highway 249 N on Dec. 10.

Deputies say around 6:15p.m, 28-year-old Byson Walton was walking out to his car after leaving a corner store, Primo's.

While walking, Walton began speaking with a man who was in front of the store, and the man followed Walton to his car.

According to officials, the man and Walton got into a heated argument.

While Walton began going into his car, the man pulled out his gun and began shooting into the car.

Walton was pronounced dead after medical personnel tried to save him but were unsuccessful.

Police described the suspect as a black man, around 25 years old. He was last scene wearing a blue hoodie with twists and braids.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous. You may also call the Sheriff’s Office, Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100 with information on the identity of the suspect.



