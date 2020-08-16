Man wanted following early morning shooting in League City

article

The League City Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning.



According to authorities, the shooting occurred on the 900 block of Olive Street, around 12:45 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a male with a gunshot wound to the chest.



Authorities said they administered CPR until EMS arrived to take the victim to HCA Houston Clear Lake Hospital where he was taken into surgery.



League City police said an investigation determined that the suspect was shot by his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend, identified as Gerald Rayshon Ford, 27.



Police said Ford fled the scene with the handgun used in the shooting before officers arrived.



Ford is described as a Black male, 5’7” tall, 180 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

A warrant has been issued for Ford for the charge of aggravated assault causes serious bodily injury with a $100,000 bond.



If you have any information on where Ford is, contact the League City Police Department at (281) 332-2566.