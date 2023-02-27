Man turns himself in after shooting his wife in southeast Houston

Officials are looking into what led up to a man shooting his wife several times in southeast Houston.

It happened a little before 1:30 a.m. in a Boost Mobile parking lot in the 8400 block of Scott St. That's where police said an unidentified man shot his wife in her vehicle several times.

It's unclear what led up to the incident, but officers said a family member, who lives nearby, saw the man come out with a gun in hand. He then took the relative's car and left the scene.

Meanwhile, officers rushed the unidentified wife to a hospital in serious condition.

During the investigation, police said the husband returned to the scene and turned himself in.

No additional information was shared, as of this writing, but an investigation remains underway.