Man suffers burns after explosion at Hempstead home

A man is in the hospital after an explosion at a Hempstead home.

Hempstead Fire Department received a call around 10:20 p.m. Thursday about a reported explosion in the 1300 block of 5th Street near St. Barbe Street.

When fire crews arrived, they found multiple structures with damage, debris all over the neighborhood, and the house where the explosion occurred still in flames.

Units were able to quickly put out the fire.

Firefighters found a male victim who suffered burns and other injuries. He was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital by Air Medical.

Other people at the scene were treated by EMS but not transported.

It's unknown what caused the explosion at this time.

The Waller County Fire Marshall's Office investigating the incident to determine the cause and origin of the explosion.

