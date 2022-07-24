Man shot to death after being 'sexually aggressive' with woman at Stafford motel

article

Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in Stafford, where a woman reportedly called 911 after a man was being "sexually aggressive" with her.

Based on preliminary details by deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office, it all started after investigators got a call from an unidentified woman around 7:15 a.m.

The woman told dispatch officers she shot a man inside a motel room at Select Inn Suites in the 12100 block of Murphy Rd. N and believed he might be dead after he was being "sexually aggressive" with her.

Responding officers found a cell phone outside a hotel room and were able to confirm it was the one used to make the 911 call.

Management opened the room for deputies and found an unidentified man, believed to be 61-years-old and dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Sgt. B. Beall at the scene said the man rented the room, and management said he'd been staying at the motel for about three days.

It's believed the woman left the gun and drove off in a late-model silver Cadillac CTS SUV and as of this writing, remains at large.

No other information was made available, as of this writing, but an investigation remains underway.

This story will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.