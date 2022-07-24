Man shot to death after apparent argument in southwest Houston: police

article

Authorities are piecing together how an argument led up to a deadly shooting in southwest Houston.

It happened just after 10 p.m. in the 12300 block of Fondren Rd. and W Airport Blvd. That's where two men, according to investigators, got into an argument.

At some point, one man took out a gun and shot at the other man, killing him before taking off.

Officials have only identified the suspect as a Black man, who was wearing all-black clothing and as of this writing, remains at large.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.