Man shot to death after apparent argument in southwest Houston: police
article
HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together how an argument led up to a deadly shooting in southwest Houston.
FOLLOW THE LATEST HOUSTON-AREA NEWS
It happened just after 10 p.m. in the 12300 block of Fondren Rd. and W Airport Blvd. That's where two men, according to investigators, got into an argument.
At some point, one man took out a gun and shot at the other man, killing him before taking off.
Officials have only identified the suspect as a Black man, who was wearing all-black clothing and as of this writing, remains at large.
This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.