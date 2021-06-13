Man shot, killed following apparent botched business deal in Humble

article

Harris County Deputies say what appears to be a business transaction in Humble turned deadly after a man was robbed and fatally shot.

Details are limited as it's an active scene but the Harris County Sheriff's Office said it was responding to the 15000 block of Winter Dawn Way around 2:30 p.m.

Sgt. Jason Brown with HCSO Homicide Division gave preliminary information at the scene saying it appears an unidentified man drove to the location with a friend to meet with some other people for a business deal - possibly to buy a car.

At some point during the transaction, Sgt. Brown says, one of the men robbed the victim before shooting him.

Investigators say the shooters then took off and are still at large, as of this writing. The man was pronounced dead at the scene by responding officials.

Currently, officials do not have much to go on but are looking into surveillance cameras in the area.

This is a developing story.

