Man shot, killed by police after trespassing at Acres Homes business identified

Authorities have identified a man shot and killed by police in Acres Homes after he was confronted for trespassing at a business in the area.

The incident happened Saturday a little before 6 p.m. in the 700 block of West Mount Houston Rd.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Suspect hospitalized following shooting with Houston police in Acres Homes

During a press conference later that evening with the Houston Police Department, officials said it started when a business owner came to the police station nearby to file a complaint about a man "who had been terrorizing the business owner and the customers of his establishment for some time, and he wanted him to be removed."

The man was later identified in a press release shared Thursday by the HPD as Richard Nichols, 48.

We're told Nichols was known to carry firearms and was trespassing the area sometime after the complaint was made, so police went to confront him. When the officers arrived, they found Nichols in a small room at the business and told him to leave. That's when police say "he reached for a weapon" and three officers opened fire.

From there, the 48-year-old was rushed to the hospital, where he was said to have succumbed to his injuries.

MORE STORIES INVOLVING HOUSTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

The three HPD officers were not injured during the incident, officials said and were identified as: D. Blackerby, J. Pavlica, and J. Mayfield. The first two officers were sworn into the department in December 2018 and 2014, respectively, while the third was sworn in August 2021.

Advertisement

HPD's Special Investigations Unit, Internal Affairs Division, and the Harris County District Attorney's Office is currently investigating the incident.