Man shot in the butt during argument in north Houston, police say

Police are investigating after a man was shot in the butt in northeast Houston.

Houston police responded to the 7600 block of E Houston Road after receiving reports of a shooting.

CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY: Teen dead after being shot, crashed his car into house in west Houston

Lieutenant Crowson with HPD said when police arrived they learned a man had been taken by a personal car to the hospital after being shot in the butt. The man was said to be shot at a different location on Bennington Street during an argument.

MORE STORIES IN CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY

According to reports, he was taken to his own residence on E Houston Road after the shooting and then taken to the hospital by a private vehicle. The man is expected to survive.

An investigation is currently underway to find out what led to the argument. There are no known suspects at this time reports say.