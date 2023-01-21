Teen boy apparently shot, crashed his car into house in west Houston

One teen was taken to the hospital after running a car into a home in west Houston.

Harris County Sheriff's Office units arrived in the 15400 block of Lucky Star Drive near Addicks Clodine and Westpark on Saturday around 11:40 a.m. Initial reports say a teen had crashed a car into a house.

Officials later say the teen had sustained a gunshot wound and shots were heard before the crash.

The young man was reportedly taken by life flight in critical condition to a hospital.

No other information has been provided at this time.