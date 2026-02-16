Fort Bend County early voting locations: Where to vote for March 3 primaries

The Brief March 3 is the date of the primary election in Texas. Voters will decide on what candidate they want to run in the General Election held in November. Here's where to early vote in Fort Bend County.



The polls will open for early voting on Tuesday ahead of the March primary election for Democrats and Republicans to decide which candidates they want on the November general election ballot.

Here’s where to cast your ballot in Fort Bend County.

Polling locations near me in Fort Bend County

Voters registered in Fort Bend County are allowed to cast their ballot at any polling location in the county on Election Day.

To help you find a polling location near you, the county has an interactive map that allows you to search by zip code or address. Click here to access the map.

See the list of early voting locations.

What’s on the ballot?

All Texans will be able to vote for either a Democratic or Republican candidate who they want in the general elections.

U.S. Senator John Cornyn’s seat is up for grabs as he seeks reelection and will face 7 other candidates in the Republican primary, including Texas AG Ken Paxton.

The governor's seat is up for election this year and Gov. Greg Abbott is seeking his fourth term.

Several U.S. House primary elections are taking place, including Texas Congressional District 18.

Fort Bend County voters can view their sample ballot by precinct. To find your precinct, click here. Then, click here to find your sample ballot.

