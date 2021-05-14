Man shot four times outside northeast Houston home

article

Police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times outside of a home in northeast Houston.

The shooting occurred around 11:18 p.m. Thursday in the 4200 block of Plaag Street.

Police say the man, in his early 20s, was visiting friends at the home and was reportedly walking away when the shooting occurred.

His friends reported that they heard gunshots outside and then found him in a ditch, according to police.

The man had been shot four times. He was taken to the hospital and was undergoing surgery.

Police say a blue sedan was reportedly seen leaving the scene. There is no description of the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

