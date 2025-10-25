Man shot in the face in northeast Houston

The Brief A man was shot in the face on Guadalupe in northeast Houston. Police say the man was confronting some suspects who showed up at the location. Police say they have a good idea of who the suspects are.



Houston police are investigating after a man was shot in the face early Saturday morning.

Shooting on Guadalupe

What we know:

The shooting occurred around 1 a.m. in the 5500 block of Guadalupe, near northeast Houston.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot in the face.

According to police, it appears that the suspects came over to the location, and the man was shot when he went outside to confront them.

Police say they have a good idea of who the suspects are.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear at this time what led up to the shooting or what the confrontation was about. The wounded man’s condition is not known at this time.

No one involved has been publicly identified by authorities.