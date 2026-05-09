Man shot during fight with son at Houston gas station, police say

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The Brief Houston police said a man was shot by his son during an argument at a gas station Friday night. The incident happened around 10 p.m. at the Pemex gas station on Kress Street. The father was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The son was taken into custody.



A man is in critical condition after he was shot by his son multiple times during an argument at a gas station, police said.

What we know:

Houston police officers were called to the Pemex gas station at 747 Kress Street around 10 p.m. Friday.

Investigators said a father and son had a verbal dispute that turned physical and the son pulled out a gun and fired. It is unclear how many times the father was shot.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The son, who police said was in his late teens or early twenties, was taken into custody.

What we don't know:

The son's name was not release. Police said charges are pending and will be decided by the district attorney's office.