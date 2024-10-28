Man shot by Deer Park police; woman found injured in apartment

A man was shot by police and a woman was found wounded inside a Deer Park apartment where officers responded to a disturbance on Monday morning. Two children were also at the scene.

The incident began around 12:45 a.m. According to Deer Park PD, officers responded to an open 911 call where a disturbance could be heard in the background.

Officers arrived at the complex in the 300 block of East San Augustine Street and saw a girl run out of an apartment followed by a man who had a gun, police say.

According to police, the man disobeyed officers' commands and was shot twice by an officer.

Officials say he was shot in the abdomen and the face. He was transported to the hospital.

Officers then entered the apartment and found a woman who had been shot in the abdomen during the initial disturbance, police say. She was taken to the hospital by Life Flight.

Another child was also in the apartment, but neither of the children were physically injured, police say.

Authorities believe the man and woman are married, and the man is the children's stepfather.