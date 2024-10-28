Family of murdered Conroe pediatrician mourn loss during vigil one year later

On October 28, 2023, Dr. Talat Khan was stabbed multiple times on a picnic table at her apartment complex in Conroe. Miles Jospeh Fridrich has been charged with her murder.

On Sunday, the family of the beloved mother, sister and pediatrician remembered her untimely loss one year after her death.

"I went into a state of daze. I just didn’t know what happened. I experienced emotions I didn't quite understand," said Wajahat Nyaz, Dr. Khan’s brother.

PREVIOUS: Family remembers Houston pediatrician stabbed to death in Conroe

Coming together to share stories and memorialize Dr. Khan's death is still hard to process one year later for those who knew her.

Especially her brother, who says her son and daughter are lost without their mom.

"She still is in complete denial. She is not here today. She cannot travel. She cannot go see her mom’s grave. She cannot go speak about her mom," said Nyaz, "The son also had a very rough time. He was fresh out of college, like a year out of college, and he was a star in his work and since then it's dropped. He’s been unable to focus, he’s been unable to concentrate, and since then it’s been very rough."

PREVIOUS: Texas pediatrician stabbed stabbed multiple times, suspect indicted for murder

Dr. Khan was murdered one year ago, on October 28, at the Alys Apartment Complex in Conroe. She was stabbed more than 70 times, according to her sister, by someone she did not know.

"How can someone do this to her in four months? She cannot have made somebody that mad that they would come kill her right," Sarwat Mangrio, Sister.

Dr. Khan's family says their mission now is to get answers and remember the mother, sister, aunt and beloved Texas Children’s pediatrician she was.

"We cannot forget what happened to her. This is in her honor. We want everybody to know we have not forgotten her and neither has the community. This is a reminder that justice can prevail," said Mangrio.